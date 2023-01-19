2 hours ago

Coach Annor Walker has hinted that there could be possible changes to the Black Galaxies side that will face Sudan on Thursday, January 19.

The Black Galaxies suffered a 2-1 defeat to Madagascar in the opening group game and anything but a win will keep Ghana in the competition.

Head Coach of the side who was at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, was confident with one or two changes to his side can beat Sudan and progress in the competition.

Check out Coach Annor Walker’s words ahead of tomorrow’s clash:

Coach Walker talked about Thursday’s game being a must-win for Ghana

“Yes, it’s a must win for us. We suffered a painful defeat to Madagascar in our first match. The defeat has disturbed our campaign but we have a must win game tomorrow to correct our wrongs. We know anything aside a win will not help us so we are focused on doing our job tomorrow. We will go into the game with everything we can do to win tomorrow.

Annor Walker on what he found after analyzing the Madagascar game

We lost a game we never thought of losing. We we’ve gone back to watch the video and have identified the mistakes we have made against Madagascar. We have identified the individual mistakes and collectively what went wrong for us in the match. I cannot disclose everything at this press conference, all I can say is that we have seen and we know how we will approach tomorrow.

All I can say is we are going in with a different mentality to win the match tomorrow

Coach Annor Walker on how the defeat against Madagascar affected the players and their readiness for tomorrows match:

Since they are young players, most of them were really down after the game but I managed to raise their morales and put the lose behind them. We have managed to reorganize ourselves for the next game. Mentally and physically the players are at their best and we are strategizing well for the match tomorrow

Coach Annor Walker spoke about possible changes

Definitely as the coach since something went wrong in our last game I will definitely make one or two changes for tomorrows game. But for now I cannot disclose the changes that we will make.

After the loss we have all seen one or two mistakes that’s where we must do some changes. I may do one or two changes in the team for tomorrow.

Coach Annor Walker on what he knows about the Sudan team

We have little information about the Sudan team. They couldn’t play against Morocco so we have not seen how they play yet. We are going into the game with our own strategy which we will keep to ourselves for now. Tomorrow expect to see a different attitude from us.

Coach Annor Walker on how Ghana will approach the game on Thursday

The first Match we lost but I think we gave away all the goals we conceded. We are meeting Sudan tomorrow and we’ve corrected our mistakes.We will go into this match with a different mentality and strategy. Expect a different game from Ghana. Definitely they are also prepared for it. I am sure they were at the stadium to watch us play against Madagascar. I am sure they may have seen something about us and want to exploit it but everything will be different tomorrow.

Coach Annor Walker on how the weather can affect his team

We are all playing in the same weather. I don’t know the weather in Sudan but we are all playing under the same weather. We are ready to cope with whatever weather we meet tomorrow and we will play in it.