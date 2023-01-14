1 hour ago

Libyan referee Mutaz A Ibrahim will be in charge of Ghana’s Group C opening match of the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship against Madagascar.

The 32-year old will be assisted by Abdul Aziz Bollel Jawo from Ghana (Assistant I),Modibo Samake from Mali (Assistant II) and Egypt’s Mohammed Adel Elsaid Hussein (Fourth referee).

Pedro Alogo Ondo Abeku from Equatorial Guinea has also been apoointed as the Match Commissioner for the match.

Raphael Evehe from Cameroon is the Match Commissioner.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm(7pm GMT) in Constantine.

Click below for the full list of officials for the match: Designations [CHAN 2022 Match No. 6]