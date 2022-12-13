CHAN 2023: Ghana's group opponents Sudan announces preparation plans

17 minutes ago

Ghana's opponents at the 2023 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament Sudan have announced their preparations for the tournament which begins next year.

The tournament which is made up of local players will be hosted by Algeria and will start on 13th January 2023.

According to the program drawn up by the coach of the Sudanese national team, Burhan Teh, after meeting with the two teams that is Al Hilal and Al Merreikh who contribute the bulk of the squad have come up with their plans. The technicians of Al-Hilal and Al-Merreikh, who make up most of the team, will play the derby match in the Sudanese league on December 29.

And before the derby between Mars and Al-Hilal, a group of national team players will leave for the external camp on December 26, and then the Al-Hilal and Mars players will join them in the external camp later.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese national team has been drawn in Group C which includes Morocco, Ghana and Madagascar, and it will open its matches against the Moroccan national team on January 15, 2023.