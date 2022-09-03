2 hours ago

Head coach of the Black Galaxies, Annor Walker has named his starting lineup for the second leg clash of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifier.

Ghana goes into the game with a healthy 2-0 lead at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium with goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu.

The coach has made three changes to the side that won 2-0 in the first leg with the likes of Dominic Nsobila, Umar Bashiru and David Abagna Sanda as replacements for Jonah Attuquaye, Suraj Seidu, and Evans Osei-Wusu

The game will kick off at 4 pm local time at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with the winner over the two legs progressing to the CHAN tournament in Algeria next year.

Below is the Ghana line up to face Nigeria this evening.

Danlad Ibrahim (GK)

Augustine Randolph

Dennis Korsah

Konadu Yiadom

Mohammed Alhassan

Dominic Nsobila

Razak Kassim

Umar Bashiru

Gladson Awako (C)

David Abagna Sanda

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh