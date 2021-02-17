2 hours ago

Chantelle Kudjawu the alleged mistress of the Communication's Director of the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin has sued the embattled wife of Arhin for defamation of character.

Gloria Assan Arhin, wife of Eugene Arhin has dragged her husband before an Accra High Court seeking for divorce and cited Chantelle Kudjawu as a mistress to her husband in her suit.

Chantelle Kudjawu who in the defamation suit described herself as a private investigator is seeking for damages in excess of GHC3million among others.

She is also seeking that the court orders Mr Assan Arhin to publish on various media platforms that her previous assertion about her is false.

Chantelle Kudjawu came to prominence somewhere last year when she was spotted in a leaked video call with National Security Minister Designate, Albert Kan Dapaah .