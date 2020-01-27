1 hour ago

There was a pandemonium at Ayawaso East Municipal assembly Monday following a delay to inaugurate newly-elected assembly members.

It comes after suspicion that the municipal chief executive is deliberately frustrating the process to favour new members appointed the flagstaff house.

Youth numbering over 200 invaded the Municipal Assembly, demanding for the immediate inauguration of their elected Assembly members.

Chanting war songs, they threatened to beat up any opinion leader or chief who tried to go against the will of the people.

They have alleged that the Municipal Chief Executive MCE, Hajia Salma Mohammed Sani has bribed some chiefs in the community to have some of the Assembly members agree to the number of government appointees the New Patriotic Party administration is proposing.

Authorities on Friday 24th January had to postpone indefinitely due to protest from some residents over the number of 30 per cent Government appointees.

Some of the angry youth who were interviewed by this portal stated that until the MCE, Chief and opinion leaders agree to the four people as government appointees, they would never accept anything or agree for the Inuaguration to come on.

It is gathered that tensions are high at the Assembly’s premises as chiefs are afraid to come out to address the youth.

Elected Assembly Members are tight lipped and could not explain what is currently the decision of the the chiefs and the MCE.

Information gathered by ghanaguardian.com indicates that elected Assembly Members, chiefs and Municipal Chief Executive of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, are currently locked up in a crunch meeting to find a lasting solution over the impending inauguration.