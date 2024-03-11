1 hour ago

There was chaos in Parliament when Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin attacked John Mahama’s running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

He described her as an”old cargo” who failed to deliver on her mandate despite occupying key positions in the past government.

During the debate on the State of the Nation Address, the Majority leader used a considerable part of his debate to berate the choice of the Former UCC Vice Chancellor as running mate to John Mahama.

Mr. Afenyo-markin’s comment was in reaction to a submission by Minority leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson which focused on the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

These comments angered the NDC, prompting them to demand that Mr Afenyo-Markin withdraw his statement.

The Minority caucus signaled their displeasure by banging the tables on the floor of the House.

The rising tensions forced the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, to suspend the house for an hour.

After the suspension, the House reconvened, and this time, the Majority Leader, Afenyo- Markin, withdrew his statement and apologized.