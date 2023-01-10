2 hours ago

Muntaka Mubarak, a member of parliament and the minority chief whip, has angered several NDC opponents in the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The NDC faction known as the Concerned Members of NDC accused the lawmaker of attempting to stoke local unrest and split the party.

This comes after an irate mob over the weekend blocked the police's attempt to detain Constituency Chairman Faisal Dauda so he could help with an assault inquiry.

“These police personnel created an ugly scene pushing [our] chairman as a commoner and this is bad. If the teeming youth respond in equal measure I don’t think Asawase would be safe”, said Umar Harris, who addressed a press conference on Monday, January 9.

“Asawase is a safe seat for the NDC. Whoever is elected after the primaries he will win the parliamentary elections. And our Chairman has assured us that he will lead a campaign to appreciate the votes of our presidential candidates. And so no amount of intimidation will take him off gear and the delegates are behind him”.

The primary source of the uneasiness arises from recent events that shook the constituency when Dauda launched a valiant campaign to topple his immediate-past Chairman, a move that rankled several interests, including the MP.

“Asawase does not belong to the MP. But it is sharply divided under his leadership and that is a fact. And that is why we are appealing to the Functional Executives Committee to intervene at the right time so that we can start a reconciliation process and move on”, Harris said.