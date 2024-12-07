1 hour ago

There has been controversy in the Asawase Constituency, specifically Akurem, as supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are protest the decision of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Manaf Ibrahim, to join a queue.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the residents were visibly angry and were pushing the NPP MP from joining the queue, which led to the involvement of security officials.

The residents argued that officials are supposed to vote without joining the queue and that Manaf's decision to join the queue did not sit well with the people as they perceived the MP could influence the people in line.

Following the altercation, Ibrahim was escorted to his vehicle and departed the premises to calm the tension as the residents were quite aggrieved.

The parliamentary election in Asawase Constituency is expected to be keenly contested as the incumbent NDC MP, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka is poised to retain the seat.

The 2024 general elections are ongoing across 276 constituencies in the country, with 18.8 million people expected to vote.

The 2024 election features thirteen presidential candidates, with nine representing political parties and four being independent candidates.

Of the 18.8 million voters, 459,291 represent 4% of the voter population. Forty-eight percent of the voters are male, while the female population makes up 52%.

The role of the youth in the elections will be significant, as they make up 55% of the voter population.

A total of 40,976 polling centres will be used for the 2024 elections, with 328 already used for the Special Voting exercises that took place on Monday, December 2, and Thursday, December 5, 2024.

According to data published by CODEO, the largest CSO in elections, the 2024 elections will feature 801 parliamentary candidates vying for the 276 seats.

Of the thirteen presidential candidates, four are independent, while nine represent political parties.

This means that the elections will have nine political parties contesting. In the parliamentary elections, there are 111 candidates contesting as independents.

Watch video of the incident below: