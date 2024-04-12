1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko playmaker, Charles Taylor, has labeled Prosper Narteh Ogum's second tenure with the club as a disaster and called for the coach to resign to salvage his reputation.

Asante Kotoko, once on a promising trajectory in the league, has suffered a dismal downturn in form, culminating in a string of embarrassing defeats, including a recent loss to Nsoatreman FC.

Speaking on Asempa FM in Accra, Taylor expressed concern over the club's recent performances and urged Ogum to step down from his position as head coach.

"Prosper Narteh Ogum won the Premier League with Asante Kotoko, but his second coming has been a disaster, which is not good for him and the club," Taylor remarked.

He highlighted the absence of a cohesive management team as another contributing factor to Kotoko's woes, emphasizing the need for decisive action to address the situation.

"It is very worrying not to have a management team at this team. The IMC is not helping the team because the composition is even not good," Taylor added.

With Kotoko set to face Dreams FC in the next round of matches, Taylor believes Ogum's resignation would be the best course of action to restore confidence and stability to the club.

"Asante Kotoko will travel to Dreams FC in the next round of matches on Sunday, April 14.

Given the current performance of Prosper Narteh Ogum, I think it will be better for him to resign from the club to save his reputation," Taylor concluded.