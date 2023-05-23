4 hours ago

In a show of support, Charles Taylor, former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko playmaker, has thrown his weight behind GFA President Kurt Okraku, advocating for his re-election for another term in office.

As Kurt Okraku's first term as President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) draws to a close in October, the federation gears up for elections to determine its leadership for the upcoming years although nominations have not been opened with no date for the polls fixed.

Having observed Okraku's impactful tenure over the past four years, Charles Taylor expresses his admiration for the GFA President's work, referring to him as a "game changer." Taylor firmly believes that Okraku deserves an additional four years to continue his transformative efforts in Ghanaian football.

During an appearance on Angel TV, Taylor expressed his endorsement, stating, "I would want Kurt Okraku to continue his tenure as the GFA President for the next few years. I believe he should go unopposed."

Charles Taylor's backing serves as a testament to the positive influence and achievements brought about by Kurt Okraku's leadership in the football association.

As discussions around the upcoming elections unfold, Taylor's support adds weight to the growing chorus in favor of Okraku's reappointment, highlighting his significant contributions to the development and progress of the country's football landscape.

There will be competition from the likes of former GFA vice George Afriyie while Berekum Chelsea President Bernard Amofa Jantuah laces his boots for the contest.