8 hours ago

Former Ghanaian attacker, Charles Taylor, has expressed concerns about the potential reappointment of Otto Addo as the coach of the national team, the Black Stars.

Reports circulating suggest that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is contemplating Addo for the head coach position.

Addo, currently serving as a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, has emerged as a frontrunner following the dismissal of Chris Hughton post the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

To select a new coach, the GFA has convened a five-member committee tasked with recommending candidates to the Executive Council.

Despite receiving over 500 applications, including one from Otto Addo, Mark Addo, the head of the search team, has yet to make a final decision.

Charles Taylor, renowned for his stints at Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, has voiced skepticism regarding Addo's potential reappointment.

Taylor argues that Addo's previous tenure as Black Stars coach did not yield favorable results, casting doubt on his ability to lead the team to success.

"Nothing good will come from Otto Addo. He has coached the team before, and there is nothing positive you could pinpoint from his first stint," Taylor remarked in an interview with Accra-based Onua FM.

Taylor further questioned whether the GFA should prioritize previous coaches who have secured World Cup qualifications for the role.

"Does that mean we should consider all past coaches who qualified us for the World Cup?" he pondered.