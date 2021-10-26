7 hours ago

Mr. Charles Techie Menson retained his position as the current Best Scrabble player when he won a keen contest in memory of the late Michael Arthur Quao at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday.

He had seven wins out of eight games in the competition involving 22 experienced players.

Mr. Carlos Otu Coffie placed second, while Mr. Kojo Acheampong. took the third position trophy. fourth prize went to Mr. Stanley Obieni and fifth was Mr. C. M. Planar. All the winners were presented with trophies and cast prizes.

Highest score went to Mr. Sampson Asare who placed sixth, the highest game winner went to Mr. Carlos.

The event was organized by the Scrabble Association of Ghana (SCAG) on Saturday October 23, 2021 at the media center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

President of SCAG, Mr. Haruna Adamu commended the players and urged them to spread the gospel of Scrabble to attract more players.

He said the late Micky Quao was a rock behind SCAG, having won four national titles and rising to become a coach of the National team.

"The SCAG has two tournaments coming up, the National open and West African Championships and the president appealed to companies to support their activities" he revealed .

He announced that Inter clubs competitions will be encouraged to sharpen skills of players.

Architect S. M. Quartey, a patron of the Association commended all the players and advised the players to learn . He encouraged more young people to start playing Scrabble in Ghana.

Secretary of SCAG, Ms. Christine Ashley told Yours Truly the Micky Quao Memorial championship will be an annual event to honor the great member.

By Sammy Heywood Okine