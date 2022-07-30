3 hours ago

Ghana and Los Anglese FC(LAFC) winger Latif Atta Blessing is attracting interest from fellow MLS side Charlotte FC this summer.

The club initially wanted to sign Gianluca Busio but missed out on the move and have now set their sights on the former Liberty Professionals winger.

Blessing will be keen to move on from LAFC as he has now has lost his place in the first team only make 19 appearances in 21 matches this season with most of them from the bench.

He is only 25-years old and will be entering into his prime and has been playing in the MLS for a while now and has loads of experience.

The Ghanian has spent six seasons in the MLS, and fifth for Los Angeles.

Besides experience, Blessing also provides a high energy work rate. In all five seasons for LAFC, Blessing has been one of their top three presses per 90 leaders of all regularly contributing players.

In fact, through his five years with LAFC he has 25.8 defensive pressures per 90. That stat would lead Charlotte FC amongst their regular contributors.

His 30% pressure success rate, through five seasons, leads all of Charlotte’s current midfield contributors.

Blessing would also provide some fire power and stability in possession. His five year passing completion rate is 84.2%.

This rate would be higher than all Charlotte FC midfielders besides Quinn McNeill, who has started three games, and Brandt Bronico.

Through five seasons he also has 5.87 progressive receptions per 90. Which would lead all Charlotte FC midfielders.

These two stats would point to Blessing being able to help maintain possession with his passing, and also find space to receive the ball in progressive areas where the team can than advance into attacking areas.

Adding Blessing would provide Charlotte FC with an asset as both an attacker and as a high energy defender in the midfield.