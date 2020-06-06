32 minutes ago

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Charlotte Osei has taken up a new challenge as business show host on GhOne TV.

Addressing viewers immediately after the launch of the programme dubbed Business Compass, Mrs Osei said the programme seeks to create a platform to groom budding entrepreneurs into growing their business.

“ We have been engaging a lot of young entrepreneurs on their career and business issues and as we engaged them we realised more and more young entrepreneurs were passionate about their business and were very ambitious but there was a knowledge gap,” She said.

According to her, a lot of entrepreneurs assume capital is their main problem, but it is often not the situation.

“So I have been engaging with them on one on one quietly but eventually somebody at GHOne has bullied me into bringing this on TV so am here on duress but it is for a good purpose,“ she jokingly added.

“If you have a passion and want to turn into a profit, you have a side hustle, you want to improve your business this is where you come to and like a GPS we will guide you,” she stated.

The Former EC Boss Madam who has a background in corporate law will be joined by a group of friends with various expertise as well as a business coaches to help young entrepreneurs on the programme which will be aired every week.