1 hour ago

OpenAI launches a bold new shopping feature for ChatGPT, directly challenging Google’s search dominance by allowing users to find, compare, and purchase products through conversational AI.

ChatGPT Expands into E-Commerce in a Bold Challenge to Google

OpenAI has introduced a groundbreaking shopping feature to its ChatGPT platform, taking direct aim at Google’s core territory of online search and product discovery. The move comes as Google faces intensifying antitrust scrutiny in the United States, and marks a significant expansion of ChatGPT’s capabilities into the realm of e-commerce.

This strategic update will enable users to browse and compare items in real time via conversational interactions, before being seamlessly connected to merchants for purchases. While the feature is currently limited to fashion, beauty, and electronics, it signals a broader vision for ChatGPT as a powerful digital assistant with commercial influence.

Shopping Through Chat: A Shift from Clicks to Conversations

According to OpenAI, search activity on ChatGPT has surged in recent months, with over one billion searches recorded in the past week alone. In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), the company highlighted the platform’s transformation from a simple chatbot into a discovery engine.

“Search has become one of our most popular and fastest-growing features, with more than a billion online searches in the last week alone,” OpenAI stated.

Rather than scrolling through endless search results, users can now begin a conversation to get instant recommendations, tailored to their preferences. This includes asking detailed questions, requesting comparisons, and receiving curated options directly within the chat interface.

ChatGPT Shopping Prioritises Users, Not Ads

Unlike Google’s ad-driven model, ChatGPT’s new shopping tool is built on organic search and recommendation algorithms that avoid commercial bias. The company has confirmed that it does not currently receive commissions for purchases made through the chatbot.

“Product recommendations are personalized and come from the internet, not from ads,” OpenAI affirmed, emphasising the independence of the suggestions offered.

This distinction could prove to be a major selling point for users seeking more transparent and less commercialised product searches—particularly at a time when trust in traditional search engines is wavering.

Google Under Pressure as ChatGPT Redefines Search

Google’s long-held dominance in the search space is now being tested not only by government regulators but also by rising tech competitors. ChatGPT’s shopping rollout is more than a technical update—it is a direct response to the shifting needs of digital consumers, many of whom increasingly prefer interactive experiences over traditional web browsing.

With Google under investigation for anti-competitive practices, OpenAI’s timing appears especially strategic, leveraging its popularity and user growth to position ChatGPT as a next-generation alternative.

The Future of Conversational Commerce

Though in its early stages, the shopping feature within ChatGPT offers a glimpse into the future of AI-powered commerce—where conversations replace queries, and recommendations are drawn from the broader web, not skewed by advertising algorithms.

As OpenAI continues to evolve its platform, the company’s ambitions seem clear: to make ChatGPT a central hub for everything from knowledge to commerce. And with billions of interactions already under its belt, it may be just getting started.