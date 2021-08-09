48 minutes ago

Expelled former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho struck again last Saturday, 7th August, 2021.

In his recent strike, the vociferous politician cast insinuations at the former President, John Dramani Mahama, accusing him of planning to destroy the NDC.

Though he mentioned no name, Mr Anyidoho spells out some facts that points to the former President as the object of his insinuations.

Below is the recent tweet

“Jerry John Rawlings built the NDC: John Evans Atta-Mills re-built the NDC! Some pretender; who came from the Peoples Heritage Party (PHP), in 1996, as an opportunist to join the NDC thinks he/she can destroy the NDC? Torfiakwa.

“This is the front page of the White Paper on the Report of the CRC set-up in the name of the Republic of Ghana Flag of Ghana. Who took over from President Atta-Mills & sabotaged the Better Ghana Agenda of President Atta-Mills and NDC? The anti-party people shall be greatly exposed.”

Another tweet said;Meanwhile some party members who are not happy with the recent outbursts of Mr Anyidoho have been calling him out.

A member of the Party's Legal team, Edudzi Tamaklo, for instance, reacted to the tweet, calling on the former Deputy General Secretary to show some gratitude to the former president, for at least, freeing him from the clutches of the BNI.