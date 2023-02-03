1 hour ago

A 30-year-old dog who lives in Portugal has been named as the world's oldest by Guinness World Records.

Bobi, born on 11 May, 1992 is not just the oldest dog living - he's the oldest dog ever.

He is 30 years and 268 days old as of today - and was certified the new record holder just two weeks after Spike, a chihuahua from Ohio in the US, was awarded the title.

Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed of livestock guardian dog with an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

His birth date was confirmed by the Portuguese government's pet database and by the National Union of Veterinarians, Guinness World Records said.

The previous oldest dog ever was an Australian cattle dog named Bluey - at 29 years and five months.

Bobi has lived his entire life with the Costa family in the rural village of Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal.

He was born with three siblings in an outbuilding where the family stored wood, but they already had a lot of animals and had to put the puppies down, and Bobi escaped, said Leonel Costa, now 38.

Mr Costa said some of the biggest contributing factors for Bobi's longevity is the "calm, peaceful environment" he lives in, "far from the cities", and his diet. Bobi has always eaten "what we ate," he said, adding he has never been chained up or on a leash.

He said Bobi's mother, Gira, lived to the age of 18, and another one of their dogs, Chicote, lived to be 22.

"Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world. Bobi represents those generations," he added.

Due to his age, Bobi's eyesight has worsened and he is less adventurous these days, preferring to relax by the fire.

"From being condemned at birth to now being the oldest