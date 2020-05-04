2 hours ago

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has hit back at former President John Dramani Mahama over his recent comments concerning infrastructure development under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Mr Mahama said the current government has not done much in terms of infrastructure and that has badly affected the fight against COVID-19.

Dr Bawumia speaking to the press on May 4, 2020, after chairing a COVID-19 meeting at the Jubilee House advised the former President to always refer to the data available to make his case or risk embarrassing himself.

He also said no government has delivered as much infrastructure in its first term than the Akufo-Addo led government.

“We have been able to perform much better than the situation we inherited, in fact the data is very clear so my advice to Mahama is to take a look at data before you speak or you will end up embarrassing yourself. The data has been very clear Agriculture, Industry, Inflation, Interest rate, creation of jobs we have done better than his administration”.

Mahama recently ridiculed the promise by President Akufo-Addo to establish some 88 hospitals within a year.

He said Akufo-Addo was making ‘Knee jerk promises’ not borne out of crtical thinking”

He added that Akufo-Addo was only reacting because COVID-19 had exposed the administrative failures of his government.

He also hit out at them for abandoning several infracstructural projects which was started by his administration before leaving office.

Ghana’s COVID-19 cases are now pegged at 2,169.

This was contained in the Ghana Health Service updates released on May 2,2020.

The recovery numbers stand at 229 with 18 deaths.