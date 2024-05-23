5 hours ago

Organized Labour has called on Ghanaians to reassess the proposed flagship policy of the New Force Movement to dredge the sea to Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

They indicated that the policy, presented by the leader of the New Force Movement, has been seriously misconstrued, emphasising its practicality and potential benefits.

Speaking at a meeting between the New Force Movement and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana, to present the 16 industrial policies of the Movement, the Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, expressed support for political leaders whose policies can transform the country.

He highlighted that Organized Labour is prepared to back initiatives that promise significant developmental impacts.

“If you look at the river systems, when you dredge the Pra, Tano, Bia and the rest, it easily links to Cape Coast. And his point was that why should we use our roads to cut things? We can actually use our river systems, once we dredge properly, the vessels can use it, and they can transport it from Accra to the North.

“God has given us a huge river that we are not using because many people don’t really understand that policy.”

Leader and founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, presented highlights of the sixteen industrial policies plan of the New Force to TUC.

Speaking on Corruption, Agriculture, Education and Health and climate change, Nana Kwame Bediako called for a strong partnership with the TUC to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives, underscoring the importance of collaboration in achieving substantial economic and social progress for Ghana.