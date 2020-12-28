2 hours ago

Mr Abdul Hayye Yartey, The President and Owner Of Cheetah FC a Division two club based in Kasoa on Sunday 27th December 2020 received accolades from renowned Football administrators during the official opening of the Cheetah Direct Store.

The Cheetah Direct Store will now see the Fans of Cheetah FC patronising the Club's replica jerseys, tracksuits, holes among other Merchandise at the club's office in Kasoa in the Central Region.

According to the President Of Club, Cheetah Direct Store will also embark on delivery service across the country.

Cheetah FC becomes the first Footbwll Club in Ghana to own a club store.

Mr Ashford Tettey Oku, Former Ghana premier league Board Chairman who also served as the Chairman for the event in his address commended Mr Yartey for his visionary role and the can-do spirit and urged the leaders in the football business to emulate his branding skills.

"I'm very delighted to be here with you and I must also say that Mr Yartey through his Cheetah FC is taking Ghana football to the next level which needs serious attention. We need more of him to turn things around in the football world". Mr Oku added



The Member of Parliament Elect for the Awutu Senya Madam Gizella Abotui Tetteh in her remarks pledged to collaborate with Cheetah FC to unearth more talents in her Constituency.

"What I have seen today is commendable and I must collaborate with Mr Yartey and his Cheetah FC to nurture the hidden talents in the Awutu Senya West Constituency and I promised to make this laudable initiative happen in the first term in Parliament. Mr Yartey through his Cheetah FC is taking football to another level". Madam Gizella stated



On his part, Mr Robert Duncan, The Central Regional Football Association Chairman hailed the young football administrator Mr Abdul Hayye Yartey for setting the pace in the Central Region with his branding skills.

"It is a great honour to the Central Regional Football to have intellectuals like Mr Yartey who is always Available to set a record as far as football is concerned. I will urge him to open his doors for others to tap into his branding skills so that together Central Regional football can be transformed".



Mr Duncan furthermore appealed to the Member Of Parliament Elect to join hands together with Stakeholders for the construction of more pitches in the Region to help nurture talents.

Mr Abdul Hayye Yartey, Bankroller and the President of Cheetah FC in his remarks expressed his overwhelming gratitude to the President of the Ghana Football Association Mr Kurt E.S Okraku and Mr Ashford Tettey Oku for their unflinching support.

"As a Manchester United Fan, I planned to make this Cheetah Direct Shop Similar to Manchester United's Shop in the UK. Everything about Cheetah FC will be available at the shop and all that you have to do is just a call and your request will be delivered to you as your doorsteps. It will also help us in data collection of our supporters. This project will draw the supporters closer to us". Mr Yartey added

Other dignitaries that graced the event were, veteran Coach J.E Sarpong, Ghana international Ishamel Yartey

SWAG General Secretary Charlse Osei Assibey, and representatives from Dreams FC