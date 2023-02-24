1 hour ago

Former manager of late Ghana winger, Abdul Hayye Yartey has revealed that he would name the hime grounds of his club Cheetah FC after the departed Hatayspor player.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay - Turkey on Saturday 18th February,2023 after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

His mortal remains were conveyed to Ghana on Sunday evening via Turkish airline with arrangements being made for interment and the funeral.

The winger played for Cheetah FC in his formative years before moving to FC Porto as a 17-year old in 2011

“He was happy to see Cheetah move forward and too see our new astroturf. He came around to grace the occasion when we were commissioning it," he said.

"I had plans to surprise him when our grass pitch was ready and then eventually name it after him but my thoughts are not that of God as it my plans couldn’t bear fruits in his presence. With or without him, we will continue to honor him by naming the pitch after him,”

Atsu's one week funeral observation will be held by his family on March 4, 2023.

Christian Atsu was capped 65 times by Ghana and he scored ten goals as he played at several AFCON tournaments.