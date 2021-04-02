1 hour ago

Cheetah Football Club wishes to inform the Public to beware of scammers who are using the name of the club to dupe young players.

CFC does not take money from players before signing them or giving them trial opportunities.

CFC does not have representatives in other regions of the country that have been tasked to take money from players

Neither does CFC contact players through our social media handles to demand money from players to select them into our team

CFC believes in Scouting and that is the practice we have adopted at the club. Our scouting team led by the club's Chairman, Mr Yartey travel around the country to scout for talents.

We also organize Justifiers to give players opportunity to showcase their talent and those that impress are selected into the team.

We don't take money from players

Our official social media accounts are seen as below

Facebook: Cheetah Football Club

Twitter: @CHEETAH_FC

INSTAGRAM: fccheetah

Below are some fake Accounts these scammers have created to dupe players