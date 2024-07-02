4 hours ago

Ghanaian Chef, Ebenezer Smith, also known as Chef Smith, has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

A report by Asaase FM indicates that Chef Smith has been detained at the La Police station in Accra.

While details of the arrest remain scanty, the development happened shortly after Chef Smith announced that he had received recognition from the Guinness World Record as the individual with the record time in a cooking marathon.

Chef Smith announced on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 that he clinched the longest individual cooking marathon title with a staggering 802 hours and 25 minutes.

Source: Ghanaweb