4 hours ago

Ghanaian radio personality Kwame Sefa Kayi has expressed shock and disappointment over the recent controversy surrounding Chef Ebenezer Smith, also known as Chef Smith.

The chef falsely claimed to have received recognition from Guinness World Records as the record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Smith announced on July 2, 2024, that he had set a new record with a cooking marathon, lasting 802 hours and 25 minutes.

This announcement was made during a press conference where he displayed a certificate, purportedly from Guinness World Records. However, it has since been revealed that the certificate is fake.

Kwame Sefa Kayi, addressing the issue on his Kokrokoo show on July 3, 2024, voiced his confusion over the incident.

"Those who follow the Guinness Book of World Records cook-a-thon, I learned a man called Chef Smith had a press conference telling Ghanaians that he had won the cook-a-thon but that is not true.

“But I’m really pained about it, why would you do that?...this is unfortunate. This is sad,” he stated.

The authenticity of Chef Smith's claim was brought into question by Derek Edem Kojo, a journalist with GhOne TV.

In response to his inquiry, Madalyn Bielfield, PR Manager for Guinness World Records, confirmed that the certificate presented by Chef Smith was not genuine and that the current record holder is Alan Fisher.

"No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title, and that is not our certificate," Bielfield affirmed.