2 hours ago

Chef Ebenezer Smith has finally ended his cook-a-thon after attempting to break the Guinness World Records for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Chef Smith had initially set his sights on the 1200-hour but he ended at an impressive 820 hours on Wednesday, March 6.

The chef began his culinary journey on February 1 aiming to break the current record which stands at 119 hours set by Alan Fisher in 2023.

In videos shared on his social media page, some supporters were seen celebrating Chef Smith at the Amadia Shopping Center when he laid down his tools.

Throughout this extraordinary challenge, numerous celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Clemento Suarez, and Kwaku Manu among a host of others also passed through the Amadia Shopping Centre at Spintex to support Chef Smith in earning the incredible feat.

Additionally, the cook-a-thon drew a star-studded lineup of performers including Praye Tietia, Yaw Tog, Amerado, Kofi Jamar, and Asakaa Boys.