4 hours ago

Ghanaian Chef, Ebenezer Smith, also known as Chef Smith, has reportedly clinched the longest individual cooking marathon title, setting a new Guinness World Record with a staggering 802 hours and 25 minutes.

As reported by graphic.com.gh and pulse com.gh, Chef Smith held a press conference at the La Palm Beach Hotel on Tuesday, July 2, 2023, to share this remarkable achievement formally.

A banner at the conference room's entrance proclaimed: "Press Conference. Unveiling the New World Cook-a-Thon Record Holder. Millennium Chef Smith from Ghana with an incredible 802 hours, 25 minutes to dethrone Irish King, Alan Fisher."

Later reports by pulse.com.gh depicted Chef Smith holding up a plaque containing a certificate from GWR proclaiming him the new record holder.

However, as of the publication of this story, the official world record holder, according to the Guinness World Records official website, remains Alan Fisher, with a record of 119 hr 57 min 16 sec.

Embarking on his marathon on February 1, Chef Smith had his sights set on breaking the existing record with a target of 1200 hours.

Though falling short of his initial goal, he triumphantly concluded his attempt on March 6, after 820 hours.

View the flyer below:

ID/NOQ