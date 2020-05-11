30 minutes ago

Berekum Chelsea captain, Zakaria Fuseini has opened up on the toughest striker and clubs he has faced in his domestic career.

The 22-year-old admits that Sadick Adams is the toughest attacker he has come across while Adams was at Kotoko.

The 6 feet plus defender named AshantiGold and Medeama SC as the toughest clubs he has ever played against.

“Locally I will say Sadick Adams has given me the toughest time when he was at Kotoko.”

“Berekum Chelsea and Kotoko played a match at Kumasi and he really gave me a tough time.”

“Talking about clubs, AshantiGold and Medeama are the toughest clubs I have faced.”

“We beat AshantiGold 1-0 in Obuasi but they really gave us a tough time.”

“Medeama as well and although we beat at the Golden City Park where I scored the only goal but it was not easy.”

“Sadick Adams and these two are the clubs have been my toughest customers in my career so far.” Zakaria told Adamu Muftawu.

Zakaria Fuseini has played for Ghana’s U23 team.

He was a member of the Olympic team which failed to reach the 2020 festival at the Egypt 2019 AFCON U23.