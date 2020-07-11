2 hours ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been on the trail of German youngster Kai Havertz for most of the season with reports claiming the blues are close to a deal.

The club's decision to go in for Havertz is due to the underwhelming performance of Englishman Callum Hudson-Odoi.

A lot of fun fare and noise was made about the winger extending his stay with the blues when he nearly joined Bayern Munich.

Since extending his Chelsea contract, Hudson-Odoi has not set the world alight as most expected him to do only making 18 appearances and scoring once in the Premier League.

Havertz enjoyed an excellent 2019-20 campaign for his German club, scoring 17 times and providing nine assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

The 21-year-old has less than two years left to run on his contract at BayArena, and it is thought that he will seek pastures new during this summer's transfer window.

Chelsea have already secured deals for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of next season as Frank Lampard looks to build a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title.