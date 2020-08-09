2 hours ago

Angry Chelsea fans fumed as a brilliant goal scored by Callum Hudson-Odoi was disallowed by the controversial VAR.

Trailing the Bundesliga Champions by two goal the English born Ghanaian winger curled a sumptuous ball from about 25 yards beyond Manuel Neur after exchanging passes with Tammy Abraham.

Though the referee gave the goal, a review from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) saw the equalizer being disallowed eventually with Tammy Abraham being flagged for offside.

Reacting to the decision on social media, angry fans of Chelsea fumed at VAR with some questioning why there was no reply after the incident.

“It's Chelsea. they don't show replays for us”, a fan of the English Premier League side posted on Twitter.

One supporter also said, “Who's offside? Tammy? no replay at all wtf is this."

Though some supporters described the Tammy Abraham’s position as tight, they insist that the equalizer from Callum Hudson-Odoi should have stood.

It was a lopsided game which the Bavarians dominated over long spells while the generous Chelsea defence was exposed once again losing 4-1 to Bayern Munich.

The Germans will next face Barcelona in a redesigned one off quarter finals on Friday in Portugal.

VIDEO BELOW: