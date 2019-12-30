52 minutes ago

English born Ghanaian youngster Tariq Lamptey made his Chelsea debut against Arsenal on Sunday and supporters of the club are drooling over the performance of the youngster during his cameo appearance on social media.

The 19 year old who joined Chelsea at 8 years old came on in the 59th minute for fellow academy graduate Fikayo Tomori and excelled for the Blues as they came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1.

After the final whistle, Blues supporters paid tribute to how the London-born England youth international coped at the Emirates.

One fan called Lamptey a "game changer".

Brian remarked on Twitter: "Pressure?!? Lamptey eats pressure for breakfast, lunch, dinner, supper and snacktime."

Harmeet added: "A proud moment when you see an amazing student you taught make their debut against Arsenal playing against the likes of Aubemeyang and show blistering pace when they came on. Tariq Lamptey...remember the name."

Another supporter commented: "We have two generational talents at RB in Reece and Lamptey. That’s unbelievable."

Having been on the bench for Chelsea's Caraboa Cup defeat to Manchester United, Sunday's win was even Lamptey's first time in a Premier League matchday squad.