1 hour ago

Head coach of Legon Cities Bashir Hayford has blamed his teams 2-1 loss against Berekum Chelsea on threats issued to referees by spectators of the home side who were gathered around the tunnel.

The Royals lost by 2-1 to the Berekum side after Hans Kwofie had equalized for the away side from the spot just before half time after the home side had taken the lead in the game played at Dormaa.

A late strike from Steven Amankona handed the home side all three points despite the efforts of Legon Cities.

An obviously distraught Bashir Hayford says his side did not deserve to lose the game and it was a very painful one and believes the threats issued to the referees by the fans affected their judgement.

Speaking during the post match, he blamed his side defeats on the fans bullying the referees.

"We played so well and we were on top of this game and it a hard defeat to take. In the tunnel, referees were threatened by home fans that if they do not win they will unleash a 'Wamanafo' attack on them and that lead to some bad calls from the referee."

It will be recalled that some referees were assaulted by fans of the home team Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC after a scoreless draw with Bofoakwa Tano FC in a Division One league game on March 28, 2021.

Legon Cities will on Friday play against high flying Great Olympics in their next game.