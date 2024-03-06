7 minutes ago

Reports suggest that English Premier League side Chelsea have turned their attention to Athletic Bilbao's emerging talent, Nico Williams.

According to Chelsea transfer expert Matt Law, the Blues are interested in the 20-year-old forward, who comes with a £43 million release clause.

Williams, a Spanish-born Ghanaian, has been making waves in La Liga with Athletic Club, impressing with his dynamic performances on the flanks.

With three goals and six assists in La Liga this season, Williams has attracted the attention of top European clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal, who are also rumored to be monitoring his progress.

The youngster's consistent contributions on the field have made him a prized asset for teams seeking to strengthen their attacking options.

While Athletic Club is keen to hold onto their promising talent, the allure of a significant offer may prompt them to entertain the possibility of a transfer.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal are reportedly in the race to secure Williams' signature, highlighting the widespread interest in the talented forward across European football.