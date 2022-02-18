1 hour ago

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to turn his back on England and switch International allegiance to Ghana the country of his parents.

But that will only come to pass on one condition that the Black Stars of Ghana are able to overcome the Nigerian hurdle in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs.

According London World, the 21 year old Chelsea winger has grown delusional with playing for the country of his birth England.

The 21 year old winger recently snubbed a call up by Lee Carsley's Under-21 side to focus on recapturing his form at club level.

He would have to wait until November 2022 to represent Ghana — three years after his last appearance for England — but given that would enable him to play in the World Cup in Qatar, it remains an attractive option.

In the summer, the winger was in Ghana where he held meetings with President Akufo-Addo and presented him with a signed Chelsea jersey, while also meeting the Sports Minister Ussif Mustapha and the GFA boss Kurt Okraku.

Ghana will play against fierce rivals Nigeria on March 24th at the Cape Coast Stadium before the return leg three days later in the 2022 World Cup qualifier play off.