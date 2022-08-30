2 hours ago

English Premier League giants Chelsea have sanctioned a loan move for Ghanaian left-back Baba Rahman to Championship side Reading FC.

Last Season, the defender was on loan at the lower-tier side where he shone and is keen on a return.

Rahaman's career has been ravaged by a spate of career-threatening injuries but has survived all of them but his Chelsea days are numbered.

His loan spell at Reading was his fifth loan club away from the Blues since a 2015 move from Bundesliga side Augsburg.

After signing a five-year deal with Chelsea, Baba spent the 2015-16 campaign with the Blues, making 15 Premier League outings for the side.

His limited game time forced him out on loan to Schalke 04 the following season, leading to subsequent spells away with Ligue 1 fold Stade Reims, La Liga side Real Mallorca and most recently Greek club PAOK, where he spent the second half of the 2019/2020 season.

He played for the Royals last season in the English Championship where he played 29 matches.