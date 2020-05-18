1 hour ago

Callum Hudson-Odoi was reportedly arrested at 4am on Sunday morning after rowing with a woman who visited him at his apartment and broke social distancing rules.

According to the The Sun, police officers attended the 19-year-old's penthouse apartment after being called by the woman, following a row.

A police spokesman told the outlet, "Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 03:53 hrs on Sunday 17 May to a report of an unwell woman."

The report claims that the Chelsea winger and the woman messaged via social media before he invited her to visit him in west London. Hudson-Odoi is thought to have sent a car to pick her up.

Paramedics were also on the scene with the woman going to hospital following the incident after she felt unwell.

In April the teenager revealed that he'd had coronavirus in March but had recovered, saying, "I had the virus which has cleared now. I fully feel good, I feel fit, so I am feeling back to myself so it is all good.

One resident in the apartment building claimed there had been 'several gatherings' but didn't know who was responsible whilst another said the woman was 'very glamorous'.

Hudson-Odoi, who was previously targeted as a potential signing for Bayern Munich, is not the first footballer in England to be in trouble for breaking social distancing rules.