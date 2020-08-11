28 minutes ago

Ethan Ampadu is reportedly being eyed by Chelsea's west London neighbours Fulham according to the Express, who state that the Cottagers want to take the Welshman on loan.

Ampadu spent last season in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig and The Express reports that Frank Lampard would be happy to sanction another loan deal for the talented teenager next season.

The report states: ‘Chelsea want Ethan Ampadu to gain more experience but on this occasion, it looks set to be in the Premier League with Fulham keen on the versatile player.

‘Chelsea are reportedly ready to send Ethan Ampadu out on loan to newly promoted Fulham next season. Ampadu spent the 2019/2020 season with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

‘Manager Frank Lampard is understood to be a fan of Ampadu but with the competition in defence and midfield high, the likelihood of regular appearances at Chelsea next season are slim.

‘And reports suggest Lampard will be able to keep a very close eye on Ampadu on his latest move.’

The Athletic are also reporting that Ampadu could join Fulham, with the play-off winners set to beat Norwich to his signature.