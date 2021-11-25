24 minutes ago

The Chief of Yamoah Nkwanta and 21 other persons have been arrested by officers of the Central East Police Command over a misunderstanding that erupted during an installation ceremony.

The incident involving two factions is said to have resulted in indiscriminate firing of gunshots which fortunately resulted in no casualties.

According to the Central East Police Commander, DCOP Okyere Boapeah, the suspects were arrested after they failed to adhere to an earlier directive from his outfit not to install a new chief for security reasons.

“There has been some disagreement as to the right candidate to be installed as the new chief of the Yamoah Nkwanta. The misunderstanding made the regional command invite the parties involved for discussions and possible settlement and the decision to install the chief was put on hold.

“The kingmakers of Yamoah Nkwanta installed one chief and this led to violent confrontation and indiscriminate shooting between the two factions. The regional operation was quick to respond and 22 suspects have been arrested including the chief,” citinewsroom.com has reported.

According to the police commander, the suspects will be charged and put before court after investigations.

This incident comes on the back of a development earlier this month where a police officer was arrested for mistakenly shooting into a crowd during the installation of a sub-chief at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

The police detective, Sergeant Welbeck Agyina, was said to have discharged a pump-action gun into the crowd during the installation ceremony.

Two persons were reported to have sustained gunshot wounds in the head while five others were rushed to the Suhum Hospital for medical treatment.

Source: ghanaweb