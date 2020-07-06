2 hours ago

File photo: Sudan has not given reasons for firing the top police officials

The transitional government in Sudan has fired the police chief and his deputy, days after large protests across the country as people called for greater political reforms.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok relieved Adel Mohamed Bashaer, the director-general of Sudan’s Police Force, of his duties, replacing him with Ezz Eldin Sheikh Ali.

Sudan's cabinet later said in a statement that Othman Mohamed Younes, Mr Bashaer’s deputy, was also dismissed.

No reasons have been given for firing both officials.

But last week Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok promised changes were on the way in a speech that was meant to reassure tens of thousands of protesters who have a long list of demands.

There has been growing frustration at the slow pace of change in the country since President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the military last year following months of protests.