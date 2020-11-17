2 hours ago

The death is reported of the Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Frank Quist.

His demise according to sources close to his family occurred in the late hours of Monday 16th November 2020.

He said to have fallen ill briefly and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital were he gave up the ghost.

The details about his cause of death remains unclear as the family is even yet to officially announce his demise to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the GFA.

Mr Quist was very affable and well liked by most persons he worked with and those who came into contact with him.

Not long ago before the start of the Ghana Premier League he received products for fumigation from a private company Tebel Ghana Limited for the disinfection and fumigation of all stadiums across the country.