4 hours ago

The Chief Justice His Lordship Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah has been trending on various social media pages with news emerging that his name has popped up in an alleged bribery allegation.

His Lordship Kwasi Annin Yeboah's name popped up when a chief by name Ogyeedom Obranu Kwasi Atta VI lodged a petition with the General Legal Council(GLC) to intervene and retrieve his money from lawyer Kwasi Afrifa who he has accused of misconduct.

In a letter addressed to the GLC which outlines his petition, the chief claims that the above named lawyer collected an amount of $100,000 from him to be used in his own words for some gymnastics or ways and means in his case pending at the Supreme Court.

Although no official word has emerged from the Judicial Service nor the Chief Justice but some Ghanaians have taken to twitter and some other social media pages to express their views.

REACTIONS BELOW:

