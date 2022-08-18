3 hours ago

The Paramount Chief of the Mion Traditional Area in the Northern region Mionlana Abdulai Mahamadu has died, sources close to the palace have told Starr News.

The Chief reportedly died Wednesday after a short ailment.

Palace sources say preparations are underway in Mion to have him buried in line with the custom and tradition of the people.

Profile

The Mion-lana, or Naa Abdulai III, was a dynamic traditional ruler who was often described in some circles as “The Peace Maker” of Dagbon, following his momentous role in the Dagbon peace process.

As the then Bolin-Lana; a title bestowed on a Zuu (first son of a late king before internment), otherwise referred to as the Regent of the late King and Overlord of Dagbon (His Majesty Naa Mahamadu IV, 1969 – 1974), he was the only person qualified to ascend the throne of Dagbon as Ordered by the Supreme Court of Ghana in 1986.

The ruling was to the effect that the two royal families of Abudu and Andani must ascend the Yeni Nam (Yendi skin) in turns after a vacancy occurs. That is, rotation between the two royal gates must be scrupulously observed. When the funerals of the two late kings were performed, there were expectations from the Abudu Royal Family that Bolin-lana will be enskinned as the Ya Na (King of Dagbon), because he was the only qualified candidate in tandem with the letter and spirit of the Supreme Court Orders.

That is to say, the then Kampakuya Na Abdulai (now Yoo Naa of Savelugu) and then Yoo Naa Abukari (now the Ya Naa) were not qualified to ascend the throne in light of both of them being from the Andani gate. When word reached the Bolin-Lana that then Yoo Naa Abukari (chief of Savelugu) had been given cola nut (i.e. nominated) as next occupant of the throne of Dagbon, tension which was already high was worsened to levels of explosion and to make nonsense of gains made thus far in restoring peace in Dagbon.

It was a word of congratulation from Bolin-Lana, “The Peace Maker” on the media airwaves that saved the Dagbon kingdom from descending into another round of chaos.

Source: Ghanaweb