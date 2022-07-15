1 hour ago

Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana Hon. Akosua Frema Osei Opare has visited the Black Princesses at their camping base in Prampram. Hon. Frema Opare who is an advocate of Women's football urged the Black Princesses to work hard and fight for the FIFA U-20 World Cup trophy in August.

“I am here to encourage you and bring you special greetings from the Government of Ghana. Our First Lady, H.E Rebecca Akuffo Addo is a lover of Women’s football and she has been very supportive” she said.

“Don’t limit yourself thinking the level you always get to is okay. You can go far and by looking at you, I feel so inspired and I know you will make it this time.

“My visit is not the end and I will be following through your management about your progress. Issues that need to be addressed and be supported will be attended to. We are not leaving this with the GFA and Ministry of Youth and Sports, we in our private capacity as motivators will champion Women causes”.

“We must invest in the young talents so that we can aspire to be the best you can especially in football. I have seen that women football is taking a centre stage than it ever used to be so you are in the right place”

“I am going to ensure all the little things that need to be done will be done. You need to listen to your coaches, medical team and those who contribute in many ways.”

“If you listen to your leaders and play as a team, you will achieve great things at the World Cup. Play as a team, everyone has a contribution to make and an impact. It is togetherness and knowing what to do and don’t be selfish. See each other as contributing to your winning and play every role given you diligently”

“Psych yourself morally, mentally and also psychologically and put up a good behaviour on and off the field. I wish you a safe journey and all the best in Costa Rica.”

The chief of staff was in the company of Member of Parliament for Tano North Hon. Freda Prempeh as she donated toiletries and other essential items to the team.

The Black Princesses have been in camp since June 12, 2022 to prepare for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup scheduled from August, 10-28, 2022.