28 minutes ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt E.S received Chiefs from his native Akuapem Traditional area at the GFA Secretariat on Thursday.

The delegation which was led by Nana Yirenkyi I, Mampong Akuapim Apesemakahene included Nana Amano Ntiamoah Djan II, Mampong Akyerepre Kotokuhene; Nana Nyarko Dabehene; Nana Addo Mensah, Gyaasehene of Adonteng & Konkonoruhene as well as the Assembly man for Aburi West.

Leader of the delegation, Nana Yirenkyi I, Mampong Akuapim Apesemakahene explained that the purpose of their visit was to congratulate Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku on his election as the GFA President.

He also urged the GFA President to make the people of Akuapem proud just as the late Ohene Gyan did when he was at the helm of Sports years ago.

“The people of the Akuapem Traditional Area were delighted when you chose Dawu as the venue for Dreams FC’s matches. We all saw the joy the Ghana Premier League generated in Dawu and its environs”.

“Though you have not been in office for long, we are all witnesses to your good works in revamping the local leagues and promoting patronage of league matches”.

“Continue with the good work, Make the people of Akuapem proud and Prove your doubters wrong”, Nana Yirenkyi I stated.

The Chiefs also appealed to the GFA President to consider the Akuapem Traditional Area as a suitable place for an AstroTurf pitch or a Stadium taking into consideration the keen interest the people have in the sport.

GFA President Kurt ES Okraku thanked the Chiefs for the visit, support and advice they have offered him over the years.

He intimated that the Association would consider constructing an AstroTurf pitch or Stadium in the Akuapem Traditional Area if the Chiefs avail land for that purpose.

“Once there’s land available for such a project, we can see the way forward”, he added.

Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku hails from Akropong in the Akuapem Traditional Area in the Eastern Region of Ghana.