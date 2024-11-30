55 minutes ago

The Chiefs and people of Biakoye Constituency have hailed the significant impact of the creation the Oti Region has had.

The Oti Region was carved out of the Volta Region, as one of six new regions the Akufo-Addo administration has created to accelerate development.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to Buem in the Biakoye Constituency, traditional authorities of the area hailed the level of development the new Oti Region has seen since its creation.

"The creation of the Oti Region , a monumental achievement that has brought government closer to our people," said the Chiefs, who also praised the NPP, both under President Kufuor and

"We recall with gratitude the era of JA Kufuor under whos leadership we had a secondary school, laying the foundation for our youth to excel," he said.

"Under the current leadership of Hos Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Buem has witnessed even more remarkable development. We commend you for your role in the creation of the Oti Region."

"Additionally we are grateful for the construction of the Hohoe Jasikan road and the construction of Jasikan-Dodi- Pepesu Road. These roads have been transformative , easy to travel on and enhancing within our communities."

"In the area of health we recognise the agenda 111 initiative and its impact."

The community acknowledged the NPP's massive investment in education, at both the local and national level, referring to the construction of classroom and dormitory blocks, as well as the Free SHS and TVET policies.