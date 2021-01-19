1 hour ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chocho Industries, Alhaji Mustapha Oti Boateng is dead.

The cosmetics entrepreneur died on Sunday dawn (January 17, 2021) at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

A source close to Alhaji Boateng told Graphic Online that the deceased had an underlying health condition.

Some sources say his death is COVID-19 related.

After starting off as a cab driver for over 19 years, the entrepreneur had his big break with two organic products namely; Chocho cream and Chocho soap.

He had previously worked at a printing press and in Japan doing odd jobs before he returned to the transport industry in Ghana.

Popularly known as Alhaji Chocho he was enstooled the ‘Nkosuohene’ (Developmental Chief) of Akim Kwabeng in the Eastern Region in 2015.

Source: graphic.com.gh