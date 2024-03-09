2 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians to elect him over Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Mahama, drawing on his experience as a former President, stated that he is better equipped to govern the country than Dr Bawumia, who has likened his role to that of a driver’s mate and thus questioned his effectiveness.

In his national address on February 7 at the UPSA Auditorium, Dr Bawumia distanced himself from the country’s economic challenges, asserting that he is merely an associate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

While addressing the public in the Upper West on Friday, Mr Mahama emphasised the importance for Ghanaians to elect him over Dr Bawumia.

He expressed confidence that along with his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, they are poised to steer the country towards recovery come December 7, 2024.

“The opportunity has come for us to rescue our nation from the incompetence and inept clueless administration of Nana Akufo-Addo and his driver’s mate. And so, on 7th December the driver is going and if the driver hasn’t been able to drive all these seven years he hasn’t driven properly, we are not going to hand over the car of Ghana to the driver’s mate.”

“If even the driver could not drive well how much less the driver’s mate. If you have a car and the driver didn’t drive well and so you are taking your car back, will you give it to your former experienced driver or you will give it to the careless driver’s mate? I will give it to the former experienced driver. I won’t give it to the driver’s mate,” he stated.