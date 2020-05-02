2 hours ago

Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has described as a mere speculation reports that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is struggling to select a Running Mate for the 2020 general elections.

According to him, John Dramani Mahama has already settled on the person who will be his Running Mate for this year's general elections.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe indicated that "it (selecting a running mate) was the easiest decision for former President John Dramani Mahama to choose his running mate. It is not true at all that we are struggling to come out with our running mate. He has already chosen someone for the 2020 general elections."

Explaining why he cannot disclose the identity of the person, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe said it is not for him to announce the name of the person that his boss [John Mahama] has chosen for that enviable position.

“ . . but it is not for me to announce the name of the person the former President Mahama has chosen for that position. I have my limitations to the things I can say in public and things that I have to wait for the right person to announce to the public," he clearly stated.

“If the former President mentions his running mate to the public, people will know that he has chosen the best, Ghanaians and especially the NPP will know that we have the men unlike what we are seeing in the NPP,” he chided.

He, however, intimated that the main concern of the opposition NDC is to assist the Akufo-Addo government to win the COOVID-19 fight as the country is at war, even though the sitting President is taking undue advantage of the global pandemic to launch his re-election.

“In any case, as we speak today, the country is at the war front and as far as the NDC is concerned, we are in agreement with the President to work together to fight the new coronavirus pandemic,” he indicated.

I Know My Running Mate - Mahama

Leader of the largest opposition NDC, Thursday night told Ghanaians that the world is in the midst of a pandemic and that makes it difficult to get on the radar and outdoor his running mate.

In the second edition of his Live digital conversation, Mr Mahama said: "I have a firm idea who I want my running mate to be and we’ll name him at the appropriate time.”

He added that his team is within the schedule to put out the name of who he’ll be working closely in the Flagstaff House as his Vice President should he get the nod in the upcoming elections.

Mr Mahama in recent times has been asked who will share his ticket in this year’s polls.

But he puts it more bluntly in response to speculations that he’s most likely to be sweating in the selection of a candidate to partner him, saying he’s on track and not behind time.

Mr Mahama has however indicated that the search is over and after consultations with the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders he’ll name his running mate shortly.