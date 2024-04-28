7 hours ago

A confessed murderer has opened up about how he took the life of three people at the request of a chop bar operator.

A video of the accused, Richard Tetteh, being interrogated by persons believed to be police officers has been shared on the social media platform, X.

He is captured seated in an office with handcuffs, wearing tattered shorts and a T-shirt while responding to questions.

"Someone said she wanted body fluids of dead bodies for something, fluids from the mouth and vaginal area," he is heard confessing. "She is a woman who operates a chop bar presently," he added.

Asked how he was contracted after the first operation, he replied: "If she wants more, when I am passing by she draws my attention. She paid me 500 Ghana cedis for each operation," he confessed.

His operational zone is believed to be in the Odumase Krobo enclave where some murders have been reported.

One such murder was in February 2024, when a woman, estimated to be in her 30s, was found dead and partially unclothed near the Otorkporlu Bridge, situated off the Odumase-Asesewa Highway in the Eastern Region.

According to starrfmonline.com, the distressing discovery was made by members of the Otorkporlu community, who observed that the victim had suffered brutal acts, including the removal of her tongue and her private parts.

GhanaWeb is working our sources in the police administration for more details on this developing story.

