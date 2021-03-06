32 minutes ago

A D&D in Public Law and Order at CDD-Ghana, Professor Kweku Asare has called on the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice, CHRAJ to as a matter of justice investigate how the ousted Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo's SSNIT data were accessed and leaked to the public.

According to him, it was shameless that Domelevo's information was not only accessed from SSNIT but also leaked to the public, as part of, according to him, a grand scheme to oust the man from office.

Mr Domelovo was asked by President Akufo Addo to proceed on retirement following an allegation of falsified date of birth and foreign nationality against him by the Audit Service Board.

In a letter dated March 3, 2021, Nana Akufo-Addo, through his secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante said, “The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960, and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020.”

Many Ghanaians have expressed disappointment in the President's decision, alleging that it was a grand scheme to take Mr Domelevo out of office for political reasons.

Prof Asare who has vehemently opposed the stance of the government on the matter told Sampson Lardy Anyenini on Newsfile, 6th March that "CHRAJ should investigate how they got the CHRAJ data and furthermore how someone's Social Security records ware leaked shamelessly onto Facebook."

"If we are going to be a country that trusts our institutions if I give my information to the Social Security people, I expect that that would be kept confidential. The Presidency doesn't have any power to have access to that data, let alone leak that data shamelessly to Facebook and if that happens there should be consequences." He further stated.